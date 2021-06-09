Accountant – EE at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ an Accountant- EE



Qualifications:



Bachelors degree in accounting or related field

Strong computer skills with Microsoft Office Suite and financial reporting software

5 years experience with financial accounting systems extraction of data and data analysis

Ability to work under extensive time constraints

Solid knowledge of accounting regulations

Time management abilities

Duties:

Gather and monitor financial data

Prepare monthly/quarterly and annual statements (balance sheets and income statements)

Forecast costs and revenues

Manage tax payments

Organise internal audits

Preparing budgets

Monitor and report on accounting discrepancies

Conduct detailed risk analysis and provide input to assess potential investments

Analyse and report on financial trends

Perform month-end and year-end close processes

Enters account details to document financial transactions

Prepares and recommends policies and procedures by maintaining accounting controls

Ensures company confidentiality by keeping financial information secure

