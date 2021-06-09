Actuarial Analyst (Life) – Johannesburg

One of our long-standing clients in the Insurance Industry is currently looking for an Actuarial Analyst (Life), based at their offices in Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

  • Actuarial Degree or Equivalent
  • 2-3 years or more of Life insurance industry experience
  • Experience with using actuarial modelling software such as Basys
  • Prophet or Moses
  • as well as experience with QlikView or SQL will count in the candidate’s favor.

About The Employer:

Hire Resolve invites all suitable candidates to apply by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. You can also contact Rachel on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website, [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

