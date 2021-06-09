Actuarial Analyst (Life) – Johannesburg

One of our long-standing clients in the Insurance Industry is currently looking for an Actuarial Analyst (Life), based at their offices in Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

Actuarial Degree or Equivalent

2-3 years or more of Life insurance industry experience

Experience with using actuarial modelling software such as Basys

Prophet or Moses

as well as experience with QlikView or SQL will count in the candidate’s favor.

About The Employer:

Hire Resolve invites all suitable candidates to apply by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed]; . You can also contact Rachel on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website, [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position