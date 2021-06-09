Actuarial Analyst (Life) – Johannesburg

One of our long-standing clients in the Insurance Industry is currently looking for an Actuarial Analyst (Life), based at their offices in Johannesburg.
Desired Skills:
- Actuarial Degree or Equivalent
- 2-3 years or more of Life insurance industry experience
- Experience with using actuarial modelling software such as Basys
- Prophet or Moses
- as well as experience with QlikView or SQL will count in the candidate’s favor.
About The Employer:
Hire Resolve invites all suitable candidates to apply by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. You can also contact Rachel on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website, [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.