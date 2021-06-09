Administrator – Receptionist (TEMP) at Mustek

Jun 9, 2021

Responsible for answering, screening and directing calls on switchboard swiftly and accurately, and also provide support to customers as well as administrative [URL Removed] and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office.

  • Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office.
  • Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls.
  • Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures).
  • Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.
  • Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries.
  • Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk.
  • Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock.
  • Update calendars and schedule [URL Removed] and Experience:
  • Matric
  • Administration qualification will be added as advantage
  • Minimum of 2 years experience as a receptionist or switchboard operator position
  • Exceptional customer service experience

    About The Employer:

