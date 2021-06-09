Administrator – Receptionist (TEMP) at Mustek

Responsible for answering, screening and directing calls on switchboard swiftly and accurately, and also provide support to customers as well as administrative [URL Removed] and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office.

Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office.

Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls.

Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures).

Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.

Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries.

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk.

Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock.

Update calendars and schedule [URL Removed] and Experience:

Matric

Administration qualification will be added as advantage

Minimum of 2 years experience as a receptionist or switchboard operator position