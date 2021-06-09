Agile Coach

The Role: This role is perfect for an experienced agile coach who wants to supercharge their career by experiencing and enabling Agile transformations as part of an energetic, fast-growing agile coaching team.

If you are passionate about making a difference, adding value, and changing businesses for the better, then this could be the team for you! Making an impact will be due to the ability to engage at various levels of the organisation – business, leadership and team is vital. So jump in and get your hands dirty.Essential functions:

Educate, inspire and empower employees at all levels, with Agile

Implementing Scaled Agile Framework – ensuring goals are aligned to business strategy

Thought leadership in clients to ensure that theory can be practically implemented

Measuring progress and impact of agile implementations

Training ?? Agile Bootcamp/ Scaled Agile/ Scrum

Scaled Agile Framework qualification (preferably SPC 5.0)

Bachelor??s degree or Tertiary education in a relevant field

Other Agile qualifications a plus

Ability to work remotely

Ability to influence through (remote) presentation (PowerPoint, Excel etc)

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

SPC ?? Scaled Agile practitioner

Experience required:

5 years as an Agile practitioner, especially in a leadership or coaching role

Considerable experience facilitating and leading meetings, seminars or teaching events

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Been part of a PI planning event

Demonstrable business impact in previous roles at team, coach or business executive level

Consulting experience a plus

Personality and Attributes:

Want to change the world one business at a time.

Be a team player. Check your ego at the door. Due to the varied make-up of the small team, we would require a person that builds the team at every stage

Hands on. There will be nothing that is ??not my job?

Positive and solution oriented.

The ability to impactfully land the key points with the key people

Thrive in uncertainty ?? when there may not be clear direction and the world is changing fast

