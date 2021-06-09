The Role: This role is perfect for an experienced agile coach who wants to supercharge their career by experiencing and enabling Agile transformations as part of an energetic, fast-growing agile coaching team.
If you are passionate about making a difference, adding value, and changing businesses for the better, then this could be the team for you! Making an impact will be due to the ability to engage at various levels of the organisation – business, leadership and team is vital. So jump in and get your hands dirty.Essential functions:
- Educate, inspire and empower employees at all levels, with Agile
- Implementing Scaled Agile Framework – ensuring goals are aligned to business strategy
- Thought leadership in clients to ensure that theory can be practically implemented
- Measuring progress and impact of agile implementations
- Training ?? Agile Bootcamp/ Scaled Agile/ Scrum
- Scaled Agile Framework qualification (preferably SPC 5.0)
- Bachelor??s degree or Tertiary education in a relevant field
- Other Agile qualifications a plus
- Ability to work remotely
- Ability to influence through (remote) presentation (PowerPoint, Excel etc)
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- SPC ?? Scaled Agile practitioner
Experience required:
- 5 years as an Agile practitioner, especially in a leadership or coaching role
- Considerable experience facilitating and leading meetings, seminars or teaching events
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Been part of a PI planning event
- Demonstrable business impact in previous roles at team, coach or business executive level
- Consulting experience a plus
Personality and Attributes:
- Want to change the world one business at a time.
- Be a team player. Check your ego at the door. Due to the varied make-up of the small team, we would require a person that builds the team at every stage
- Hands on. There will be nothing that is ??not my job?
- Positive and solution oriented.
- The ability to impactfully land the key points with the key people
- Thrive in uncertainty ?? when there may not be clear direction and the world is changing fast