Agricultural Key Account Manager at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

Experienced Agricultural l Manager required for a new and exciting role with one of SA’s largest Agricultural companies.

This Senior Role will require a demonstrated history in the agricultural industry, both in Business Development. Operational Management and Technical advisory roles, with strong knowledge of plant health and nutrition, particularly in Row Crops.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BSc Agriculture/Horticulture or similar

BASOS/AVCASA

A Proven track record in Successful Business Development/Key Account Management.

Sales budgeting/forecasting and reporting

5 – 10 years’ experience in a similar role

Strong knowledge of Plant Nutrition/Plant Pathology/Plant Protection/Soil Science

Must be willing to travel;

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Key Account Manager will be focused on Large and Prominent Key Client, Ensuring and leading distributor management to support business strategy.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following;

Support business strategy and objectives, through sales and Business development activities, ensuring positive and long term relationships with Customers/Distributors and Agents.

Monthly and Annual Sales Budgets, Forecasts, and Reporting on Sales Targets/Activity periodically to Senior Management

Perform Needs analysis and offer solutions, in line with Client’s strategy and objectives.

Business Development/Relationship Management through periodic visits to distributors and customers, as well as prospecting new customers in the region to achieve Annual targets

Ensure quality standards in line with Business and Industry Regulations

Operational Management of distribution, orders, deliveries, payments

Oversee R & D and trials and periodically reporting to Customer and Stakeholders. ,

Carrying out after sales guaranteeing the efficiency and performance of products in the field to increase sales

Desired Skills:

Sales budgeting/forecasting and reporting

BASOS/AVCASA

About The Employer:

For similar vacancies and more exciting opportunities please follow us on LinkedIn.

[URL Removed]

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, please submit your CV and a copy of your ID and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed] . Please quote the TITLE of this vacancy in the subject line of your email as reference. Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful, however we will keep your details on record, in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy, for suitable future roles. Should you wish to have your details removed from our Data Base please email: [Email Address Removed] , Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position