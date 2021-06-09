Backend Developer

Jun 9, 2021

Role summary:

Our clients continued growth and desire to better serve their customers inspires the need for new talent.

Skill in software design and a spread of frameworks and languages (eg .NET, C#, Rails, Ruby, PHP) will ensure you are equipped for the challenge. You will be replacing legacy Visual Basic code and adding new features enabling your colleagues to deliver services more [URL Removed] this role you will have the opportunity to:

  • Flex your skills in requirements gathering, system design and coding.
  • Build lasting, high-quality software systems by talking regularly to stakeholders, software design leads and infrastructure teams
  • Replace legacy, untested systems with high quality, tested, well designed systems.
  • Grow your career and knowledge as you interact with top performing colleagues
  • Opportunity to cross-skill to other software development squads
  • Employ quality software engineering practices
  • Contribute to open source projects

Skills Requirement

  • Solid software development experience (3 – 5 years)
  • Experience in both Microsoft (eg. .NET, C#, Microsoft SQL) and Linux development environments
  • C#, WCF
  • VB and VBA
  • HTML, CSS, Javascript, UI framework experience.
  • Quality driven approach (TDD, CI, CD, etc.)
  • Agile software development experience including high value placed on user stories
  • Good team player – we succeed as a team and we fail as a team

Advantageous

  • Ruby, PHP
  • Experience with financial system integration

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • .Net
  • C#

