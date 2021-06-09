Backend Developer

Role summary:

Our clients continued growth and desire to better serve their customers inspires the need for new talent.

Skill in software design and a spread of frameworks and languages (eg .NET, C#, Rails, Ruby, PHP) will ensure you are equipped for the challenge. You will be replacing legacy Visual Basic code and adding new features enabling your colleagues to deliver services more [URL Removed] this role you will have the opportunity to:

Flex your skills in requirements gathering, system design and coding.

Build lasting, high-quality software systems by talking regularly to stakeholders, software design leads and infrastructure teams

Replace legacy, untested systems with high quality, tested, well designed systems.

Grow your career and knowledge as you interact with top performing colleagues

Opportunity to cross-skill to other software development squads

Employ quality software engineering practices

Contribute to open source projects

Skills Requirement

Solid software development experience (3 – 5 years)

Experience in both Microsoft (eg. .NET, C#, Microsoft SQL) and Linux development environments

C#, WCF

VB and VBA

HTML, CSS, Javascript, UI framework experience.

Quality driven approach (TDD, CI, CD, etc.)

Agile software development experience including high value placed on user stories

Good team player – we succeed as a team and we fail as a team

Advantageous

Ruby, PHP

Experience with financial system integration

Desired Skills:

React

.Net

C#

