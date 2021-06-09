Backend Developer

Role summary:
Our clients continued growth and desire to better serve their customers inspires the need for new talent.
Skill in software design and a spread of frameworks and languages (eg .NET, C#, Rails, Ruby, PHP) will ensure you are equipped for the challenge. You will be replacing legacy Visual Basic code and adding new features enabling your colleagues to deliver services more [URL Removed] this role you will have the opportunity to:
- Flex your skills in requirements gathering, system design and coding.
- Build lasting, high-quality software systems by talking regularly to stakeholders, software design leads and infrastructure teams
- Replace legacy, untested systems with high quality, tested, well designed systems.
- Grow your career and knowledge as you interact with top performing colleagues
- Opportunity to cross-skill to other software development squads
- Employ quality software engineering practices
- Contribute to open source projects
Skills Requirement
- Solid software development experience (3 – 5 years)
- Experience in both Microsoft (eg. .NET, C#, Microsoft SQL) and Linux development environments
- C#, WCF
- VB and VBA
- HTML, CSS, Javascript, UI framework experience.
- Quality driven approach (TDD, CI, CD, etc.)
- Agile software development experience including high value placed on user stories
- Good team player – we succeed as a team and we fail as a team
Advantageous
- Ruby, PHP
- Experience with financial system integration
Desired Skills:
- React
- .Net
- C#