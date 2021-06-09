Big Data Developer – Sandton/ Remote – Up to R500 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A South African-based financial services group, offering personal and business banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, wealth, and investment management, as well as bancassurance is on the lookout for a Big Data Developer,

The incumbent will be responsible for developing features, ongoing support and administration, and documentation for the service. The platform provides a messaging queue and a blueprint for integrating with existing upstream and downstream technology solutions.

Requirements:

Diploma/ BSc Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Physics, Mathematics or equivalent

Development and deployment of data applications

Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

Automation of application back-end workflows

Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework

Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications

Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)

Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)

Experience with some of the following Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper, MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

Desired Skills:

Hadoop

Spark

Hive

MongoDB

CouchbaseDB

Kudu

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

