Branch Manager

BRANCH MANAGER/ESS – TAK BESTUURDER/ES

AFRIKAANS WORDING

In my 2de maand by ‘n gevestigde maatskappy, wat alreeds 15 jaar bestaan, was my totale pakket meer as R24 000 p.m, insluitende mediese fonds. As gevolg van ons maatskappy se groei is daar beperkte poste beskikbaar om voor aansoek te doen.

Vereistes:

Sterk persoonlikheid met mense vaardighede.

Persoon moet ambisieus wees om bevorder te word.

Ondervinding in bestuur sal ‘n voordeel wees.

ENGLISH WORDING

Whilst only in my second month with an established company of 15 years, my total package exceeded R24 000 p.m, inclusive of medical aid. Due to our company’s further growth, there are limited positions that may be applied for.

Requirements:

Strong outgoing personality and people skills.

Individual who is ambitious enough to be promoted sooner than later.

Experience in management an advantage.

Desired Skills:

hardworking

dedication

willing to learn

Loyalty

Management

Learn more/Apply for this position