Branch Manager/Management/Marketing

Afrikaans

As jy op soek is na ‘n loopbaan verandering wat jou in staat stel om jou grootste potensiaal te bereik.

As jy selfgedrewe, kompeterend en ambisieus is om binne ‘n positiewe omgewing te groei, sal CCL Global perfek wees vir jou!

Ons is ? gevestigde maatskappy en is trots daarop dat ons regverdig, inklusief is en almal gelyke geleenthede bied.

Ons brei ons handelsmerk verder uit na ander gebiede en provinsies. Posisies in verkope, bemarking, bestuur en takbestuur moet gevul word.

Kom ons praat voordele!

Aantreklike vergoedingspakket, basies, winsdeling en mediese fonds.

Gebalanseerde werk en privaat lewe met buigsame werkskedule.

Geleentheid om jou loopbaan te laat groei en te ontwikkel met ondersteuning en mentorskap van senior leiers.

Die eienskappe en vaardighede waarna ons soek:

Ambisieus

Kompeterend

“Kan-doen-houding”

Spanwerkvermons.

Moet eie motor h.

Afrikaans / Engels

As jy egter nie hierdie eienskappe het nie, MOET NIE VREES NIE! Ons lei almal op volgens ons eie verwagtinge, dus aan die einde van ons program, SAL JY!

Geleenthede soos hierdie kom nie so gereeld voor nie, so maak seker dat jy nou aansoek doen!

Jy kan jou merk hier maak.

English

If you’re looking for a career move that will enable you to fulfill your utmost potential.

If you are self-driven, competitive minded and ambitious to grow within a positive environment, then CCL Global will be a perfect fit!

Our company is well established and pride ourselves on being fair, inclusive and grant everyone equal opportunities.

We are expanding our brand further by branching out to other areas and provinces. Positions in sales, management and branch management need to be filled.

Let’s talk perks!

Attractive compensation package, basic, profitshare and medical aid.

Work-life balance with flexible working schedule.

Opportunity to grow and develop your career with support and mentorship from senior leaders.

The characteristics and skills we look for:

Ambitious

Competitive

“Can-do Attitude”

Team working capabilities.

Must have own car.

Afrikaans/English

However, if you don’t have these characteristics, DON’T WORRY! We train everyone based on our own expectations, so by the end of our programme, you WILL!

Opportunities like this don’t come that often, so make sure you apply now!

You can make your mark here.

