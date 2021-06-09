Business Analyst

The Role: A leading investment firm is on the lookout for a Business analyst to join their dynamic team. The main purpose of this role is to liaise between business and [URL Removed] and Experience: Requirements:

Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners and head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalationsWork effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomesVerbal and/or written communication to provide the business with regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable levelVerbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders

As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in

Education and Experience:

Grade 12

3 Year Diploma IT/Computer Science – advantageous

Business Analysis Qualification

Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification

IIBA Membership – advantageous

Agile Certification – advantageous

