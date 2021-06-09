C# Developer

A rapidly growing Medical (Insurance) company is seeking an experienced C# Developer to join and help foster the growth of their development team.

What you’ll need:

An IT related degree or diploma

A minimum of 3 years experience as a Desktop Developer

Competency in SQL and relational database programming

What you’ll do:

Provide Subject Matter Expertise when it comes to coding best practices

Develop robust desktop systems that will be widely used in the mining industry

The majority of development will be done in C# WPF using a SQL Database

Tech stack: SQL Server skills, Strong C# skills, Angular skills,(Optional) Android Java mobile development skills

