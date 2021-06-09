Cartage Dispatch Clerk

Our client, a reputable name in the logistics industry seeks a vibrant Cartage Dispatch Clerk to join their dynamic team, based in Durban.

Key Duties:

Dispatching of vehicles and drivers. Planning vehicles and drivers as per Cargo/Customer requirements

Tracking and reporting on these dispatches via email and or telephone.

Daily Planning of Shipments/Deliveries, ensuring planning are actioned in accordance with company policies.

Follow up on daily deliveries ensuring clients are kept informed at all times of progress and delays.

Updating system to ensure that all Shipments/Deliveries are in accordance with company policies.

Requirements:

Experience with exports and imports advantageous.

Experience with Navis and the port.

Must have experience with containers

Must be able to work long hours and under pressure. Shifts 6am -6pm and 6pm-6am

Must be able to work in a team.

Must have a driver’s license.

Experience in this field is critical.

Desired Skills:

dispatch clerk

logistics clerk

logistics

cartage

cartage clerk

navis

port

exports

imports

containers

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

