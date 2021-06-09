Our client, a reputable name in the logistics industry seeks a vibrant Cartage Dispatch Clerk to join their dynamic team, based in Durban.
Key Duties:
- Dispatching of vehicles and drivers. Planning vehicles and drivers as per Cargo/Customer requirements
- Tracking and reporting on these dispatches via email and or telephone.
- Daily Planning of Shipments/Deliveries, ensuring planning are actioned in accordance with company policies.
- Follow up on daily deliveries ensuring clients are kept informed at all times of progress and delays.
- Updating system to ensure that all Shipments/Deliveries are in accordance with company policies.
Requirements:
- Experience with exports and imports advantageous.
- Experience with Navis and the port.
- Must have experience with containers
- Must be able to work long hours and under pressure. Shifts 6am -6pm and 6pm-6am
- Must be able to work in a team.
- Must have a driver’s license.
- Experience in this field is critical.
Desired Skills:
- dispatch clerk
- logistics clerk
- logistics
- cartage
- cartage clerk
- navis
- port
- exports
- imports
- containers
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma