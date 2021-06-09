Cartage Dispatch Clerk

Jun 9, 2021

Our client, a reputable name in the logistics industry seeks a vibrant Cartage Dispatch Clerk to join their dynamic team, based in Durban.

Key Duties:

  • Dispatching of vehicles and drivers. Planning vehicles and drivers as per Cargo/Customer requirements
  • Tracking and reporting on these dispatches via email and or telephone.
  • Daily Planning of Shipments/Deliveries, ensuring planning are actioned in accordance with company policies.
  • Follow up on daily deliveries ensuring clients are kept informed at all times of progress and delays.
  • Updating system to ensure that all Shipments/Deliveries are in accordance with company policies.

Requirements:

  • Experience with exports and imports advantageous.
  • Experience with Navis and the port.
  • Must have experience with containers
  • Must be able to work long hours and under pressure. Shifts 6am -6pm and 6pm-6am
  • Must be able to work in a team.
  • Must have a driver’s license.
  • Experience in this field is critical.

Desired Skills:

  • dispatch clerk
  • logistics clerk
  • logistics
  • cartage
  • cartage clerk
  • navis
  • port
  • exports
  • imports
  • containers

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

