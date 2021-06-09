Chief Operating Officer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

With your experience and talents, you’ll be able to lead their team of high-performing professionals to be efficient, productive, and effective. The idea candidate has extensive experience within the professional services industry, strong leadership skills and the ability to approach business from a creative and Innovative prospective.Client DetailsAn International Financial Consulting Firm – More detail will be provided DescriptionDuties include but are not limited to :

Collaboration with various stakeholders such as Chairperson,CEO, Regional CEO, HR, Policy Committee, Policy Committees.

The candidate must have a high level of operational experience.

Execution of operational strategies drive new strategies and run with the current Business strategies and goals.

Review and improvement of policies and procedures

Financial background – ability to analyse financial data and perform budgets and forecasts

Ability to make operational decisions to the benefit of the organisation

A self starter, self managed individual is required for the role.

A detailed job spec to be shared. ProfileNON Negtioables :

Qualification : Masters in Business Administration.

5 years + experience in an Executive leadership position

Proven experience as a COO.

Experience in the Professional Service Industry

Job OfferUpto R1 600 000 per annumMore details to be provided telephonically.

Chief Operating Officer

