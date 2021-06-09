Chief Operating Officer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

With your experience and talents, you’ll be able to lead their team of high-performing professionals to be efficient, productive, and effective. The idea candidate has extensive experience within the professional services industry, strong leadership skills and the ability to approach business from a creative and Innovative prospective.Client DetailsAn International Financial Consulting Firm – More detail will be provided DescriptionDuties include but are not limited to :
- Collaboration with various stakeholders such as Chairperson,CEO, Regional CEO, HR, Policy Committee, Policy Committees.
- The candidate must have a high level of operational experience.
- Execution of operational strategies drive new strategies and run with the current Business strategies and goals.
- Review and improvement of policies and procedures
- Financial background – ability to analyse financial data and perform budgets and forecasts
- Ability to make operational decisions to the benefit of the organisation
- A self starter, self managed individual is required for the role.
A detailed job spec to be shared. ProfileNON Negtioables :
- Qualification : Masters in Business Administration.
- 5 years + experience in an Executive leadership position
- Proven experience as a COO.
- Experience in the Professional Service Industry
Job OfferUpto R1 600 000 per annumMore details to be provided telephonically.
About The Employer:
Chief Operating Officer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- To Be discussed