Communications Manager

Our client, a leading manufacturing concern seeks a dynamic Communications Manager to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the Corporate Affairs Director.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for the development, execution, and management of the in country communication strategy by ensuring consistent and clear communication is aligned to the strategic business objectives as well as to ensure internal communications messages are consistent across all levels in the organisation, and manage the consistency of in country key messages on all media platforms

Key performance areas

Develop in country integrated reputation management strategies in conjunction with Corporate Affairs Head

Develop and implement the internal communications plan for in country to ensure that employees understand the company’s values, strategy, goals, and direction.

Serve as an in-house communications strategist for Execs, prepare Execs speeches and external PR opportunities (e.g., media interviews).

Continuously monitor, evaluate and report on the effectiveness of communications initiatives to make appropriate improvements and recommendations.

Manage and provide direction for communication via the website, social media outlets, print, and other communication platforms.

Track the company’s media and social media exposure, market news , or any potential issues

Manage all communications crises in conjunction with the Corporate Affairs Head and Industry Affairs Manager

Work closely with the in country teams or other external stakeholders on anything related corporate communications and all media relations.

Build brand presence of business at events, conferences, and speaking engagements and ensure that this is communicated back into the organisation.

Partner with the Corporate Affairs Head to represent the Country

Promote and adhere to business procedures, policies and guidelines, including, without limitation, those relating to SHERQ, Competition Law and Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC)

Minimum specifications / requirement areas

Degree in Communications or equivalent qualification

5 – 7 years in communications field with 5 years at management level

Knowledge in developing an organization-wide strategy for program excellence.

Knowledge in evaluating communication effectiveness

Familiarity with public relations strategies and brand development and standards.

Ability to run CSI programmes in order to build strong reputation of brand in communities

Desired Skills:

communications manager

PR

communications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Communications & Public Relations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Travel Allowance

