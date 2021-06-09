Construction Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a national market leader building/construction industry, specialising in medium to large new building projects, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Construction Manager, with a high proficiency in CCS Candy, to join their growing company in the Winelands.

You will have completed a degree in Construction Management, coupled with 10+ years experience in fully managing building project sites, on a regional basis.

You will have proven experience in planning and management, as well as cost and budget management, SHEQ Management to include all quality and policy reporting and labour/legislation management on site

You will have solid experience in managing sites effectively, according to the specifications and contract obligations of the client, as well as ensure materials and subcontractor agreements are of a high standard

Certification in CCS is essential and an assessment will be conducted.

You will be flexible to travel if needed, have exceptional interpersonal skills, effectively communicate at all levels, lead by example and deliver results in a high pressure environment, meeting international standards.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

