Contract Planner

Jun 9, 2021

Duties but not limited to –

Fruit supply

  • Supply Sourcing with RSA Production volumes for current/next week pack plans, VSP and 4-week forecast
  • Revise Sourcing files throughout the week as changes to supply happen
  • Create, consolidate and distribute the RSA supply information each week to the RSA team and Demand Planning

Logistics

  • Create and distribute the Production Logistics Plan (LP) to the logistics team
  • Revise Logistics Plan throughout the week as changes to supply or pack plans happen
  • Conduct the consolidated logistics plan review meeting to create bookings for Production and Procurement LP

Planned vs Actuals

  • Track pallets produced vs the logistics plan each week for Customer supply chain
  • Track tons produced each week on the pre-varieties for Demand Planning
  • Supply Logistics with year-to-date volumes against budget each week

Material Planning

  • Ensure that the materials and service planning methodology used is adequate for our operation and aligned with industry standard
  • Be involved with the daily/weekly materials planning
  • Validate the annual and 4-week carton forecast to ensure that it is in line with the demand plan

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Industrial Engineering or any other tertiary qualification.
  • Production planning experience.
  • Analytical minded.
  • Must we willing to work after hours/overtime
  • Fixed-term contract from 01 March – 31 October 2021.

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical thinker
  • – Production planning experience.
  • – Industrial Engineering or any other tertiary qualification.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

