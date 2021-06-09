Contract Planner

Duties but not limited to –

Fruit supply

Supply Sourcing with RSA Production volumes for current/next week pack plans, VSP and 4-week forecast

Revise Sourcing files throughout the week as changes to supply happen

Create, consolidate and distribute the RSA supply information each week to the RSA team and Demand Planning

Logistics

Create and distribute the Production Logistics Plan (LP) to the logistics team

Revise Logistics Plan throughout the week as changes to supply or pack plans happen

Conduct the consolidated logistics plan review meeting to create bookings for Production and Procurement LP

Planned vs Actuals

Track pallets produced vs the logistics plan each week for Customer supply chain

Track tons produced each week on the pre-varieties for Demand Planning

Supply Logistics with year-to-date volumes against budget each week

Material Planning

Ensure that the materials and service planning methodology used is adequate for our operation and aligned with industry standard

Be involved with the daily/weekly materials planning

Validate the annual and 4-week carton forecast to ensure that it is in line with the demand plan

Qualifications and Experience:

Industrial Engineering or any other tertiary qualification.

Production planning experience.

Analytical minded.

Must we willing to work after hours/overtime

Fixed-term contract from 01 March – 31 October 2021.

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Analytical thinker

– Production planning experience.

– Industrial Engineering or any other tertiary qualification.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

