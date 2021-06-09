Data centre switch sales surged in Q1

Global data centre switch market revenue was up 14% year-over-year in 1Q21, the strongest growth rate recorded since 1Q18.

According to a recent report by Dell’Oro Group, growth was healthy across all major customer segments (Cloud Service Providers, Telco Service Providers, and Large Enterprises) and all regions, except Latin America.

“In line with our predictions, the recovery in the data center switch market, which started in the second half of last year, continued to accelerate in 1Q21,” says Sameh Boujelbene, senior research director at Dell’Oro Group. “Although this strong performance was in part due to an easy year-over-year comparison, it was more reflective of an improvement in the demand environment.

“Additionally, impact from supply chain challenges on revenue and pricing environment during the quarter was minimal but may become more pronounced in the remainder of the year.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q21 Ethernet Switch – Data Centre Report include:

* Major vendors with revenue share gain in the first quarter period are Arista, H3C, and Huawei.

* 25Gbps, 100Gbps, and 400Gbps comprised more than 60% of the data centre switch port shipments in 1Q21 as the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new generation speeds and the decline of legacy speeds.