Debtors Clerk

Our client, a market leader in Telecommunications is looking for a Debtors Clerk to join their team to be in charge of keeping records of their Customer Accounts.

Role Description:

A Debtors Clerk works in the accounting department of a company and is in charge of keeping records of customers accounts. Their job is to keep records on amounts owed by customers and amounts paid. They also carry out routine bookkeeping duties including calculating interest on overdue accounts.

Required Competencies:

Ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise extreme discretion

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Decision-making skills

Effective verbal and listening communications skills

Effective written communications skills

Ability to communicate effectively

Computer skills

Duties:

Do credit vetting for new clients. As soon as the client provides feedback, load the customer on Pastel. Give AM the account code and update nTwine with the Account Code. All of this must be done within 48 hours

If Medium or Advanced reports are done on a client, it is important to follow up with the client, every 2 days until the report is received.

You will be responsible for sending out billing by no later than the 4th of any month. After billing has been sent you will need to respond and resolve all customer queries / discrepancies, either telephonic or email within 48 hours.

Update and Process the bank on Pastel by 9am every day. Allocate payments to Debtor Accounts – SVS. Ensure allocation to client invoices are correct, after obtaining remittance advice from the client if payments are not straight forward.

Call and follow up on outstanding / overdue invoices daily and ensure at least 25-30 clients are contacted each day

Suspend the account should the customer not honour payment arrangement. Please get exco approval before executing suspension.

Assist internal staff with queries relating to clients

Prepare credit notes on a weekly basis after attending the credit note meeting. To be processed within 24 hours after the credit note meeting

Responsible for adding comments on Month End Age Analysis for Monthly Management Accounts. To be sent by the 10th of every month.

Prepare for scheduled weekly debtors meetings and provide comments for all outstanding debtors.

