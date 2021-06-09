Delphi Developer at Talenttac

Analyze, design, and develop complex systems.

Understand system functionality.

Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.

Construct and implement programs.

Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.

Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.

Direct system construction.

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.

Be responsible for quality code walk-through.

Train and supervise junior trainees.

Work as part of a project team.

Willing to travel and be on standby.

Our client within the IT/Retail sector is looking for a Delphi Developer to join their [URL Removed] Requirements

Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.

Ability to work within a team.

Effective planning and organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

Report to Systems Analyst.

C# and or Delphi.

Matric.

B-Tech degree or diploma.

1-4 years experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position