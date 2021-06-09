Delphi Developer at Talenttac

  • Analyze, design, and develop complex systems.
  • Understand system functionality.
  • Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.
  • Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.
  • Construct and implement programs.
  • Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.
  • Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.
  • Direct system construction.
  • Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
  • Be responsible for quality code walk-through.
  • Train and supervise junior trainees.
  • Work as part of a project team.
  • Willing to travel and be on standby.

Our client within the IT/Retail sector is looking for a Delphi Developer to join their [URL Removed] Requirements

  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.
  • Ability to work within a team.
  • Effective planning and organizational skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Deadline driven.
  • Report to Systems Analyst.
  • C# and or Delphi.
  • Matric.
  • B-Tech degree or diploma.
  • 1-4 years experience.

