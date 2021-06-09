Demand Planner FMCG

Our client, a leading FMCG concern seeks a dynamic Demand Planner, which is a highly visible supply chain role that will oversee the Supply &Demand Planning (forecasting and inventory) requirements process. This is a hands-on position responsible for developing and executing Demand Supply & Inventory plans that will enable the business to meet sales and service objectives. This position is based in Johannesburg and will report to the Planning Manager.

Key Functions:

Strategic Planning

Sales Analysis

Forecasting

MRP

Quarterly & Budget Planning

Events, Promotion and Tender Forecasting

Innovation & Discontinuation Management

S&OP

DRP Planning

Master data maintenance

Project Coordination

Reporting

Responsibilities:

Strategic Planning

Forecast 3 months out and 12 month variable plan

Sales Analysis

Weekly and Monthly analysis and communication around DP KPI’s (Forecast Accuracy, Forecast Bias,etc)

Drive weekly decision making process with sales team (priority and accountability)

Forecasting

Monthly forecasting process for driving regional and local S&OP

Identify most appropriate statistical model for SKU portfolio

Identify variance between stat model and customer demand

Communicate problematic sku’s in terms of complexity

Identify Slow moving sku’s and present to BUD heads for discontinuation once a quarter

MRP

Calculate stock targets by sku by week

Manage marketing teams by escalating weeks cover that exceed the maximum or are below minimum covers.

Proactively manage all excessive and obsolete stock across national network.

Create and place weekly Purchase Orders on inventory that is needed.

Quarterly & Budget Planning

Facilitate quarterly and budget planning with preparation of packs and comparison of previous information

Events, Promotion and Tender Forecasting

Work with the marketing teams to determine activities volume and track the effectiveness of the event

Question the promotional volume based on the success/failure of past promotions.

Develop tracker to depict success rate of each event along with assumptions as to success or failure of event

Innovation & Discontinuation Management

Work with sales and marketing in launching new products (timings, quantity and people affected)

Manage forecast with Supply Planner to execute stock replenishment

Manage bleed out stock with sales, marketing and supply planning teams

S&OP Planning forums

Prepare forecast pack for demand review with Business Unit Directors every month

Prepare for regional demand review with forecast and KPI updates

Monthly meetings with financial accounting teams understanding commercial aspect of stock

Weekly update to Ops team driving inefficiencies and incorrect practices

DRP Planning

Facilitate weekly depot replenishment through the DRP process

Analysis on short replenishments and incorrect inventory levels at depots

Management, Review and Update of safety stock levels to drive accurate DRP process

Requirements:

Degree in Supply Chain or Equivalent

Tolerant of stress and pressure

Proactive

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

Able to plan ahead and manage time

Able to prioritise

Verbal and written communication

Computer literacy (Microsoft AX, Logility, SAP BO and MS Office intermediate)

Assertive

Interpersonal

Relationship management

Logical thinking

Analytical thinking

Desired Skills:

demand planner

planner

fmcg planner

Production Planning

Supply Planning

Supply chain planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position