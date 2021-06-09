Demand Planner FMCG

Our client, a leading FMCG concern seeks a dynamic Demand Planner, which is a highly visible supply chain role that will oversee the Supply &Demand Planning (forecasting and inventory) requirements process. This is a hands-on position responsible for developing and executing Demand Supply & Inventory plans that will enable the business to meet sales and service objectives. This position is based in Johannesburg and will report to the Planning Manager.
Key Functions:
Strategic Planning
Sales Analysis
Forecasting
MRP
Quarterly & Budget Planning
Events, Promotion and Tender Forecasting
Innovation & Discontinuation Management
S&OP
DRP Planning
Master data maintenance
Project Coordination
Reporting
Responsibilities:
Strategic Planning
Forecast 3 months out and 12 month variable plan
Sales Analysis
Weekly and Monthly analysis and communication around DP KPI’s (Forecast Accuracy, Forecast Bias,etc)
Drive weekly decision making process with sales team (priority and accountability)
Forecasting
Monthly forecasting process for driving regional and local S&OP
Identify most appropriate statistical model for SKU portfolio
Identify variance between stat model and customer demand
Communicate problematic sku’s in terms of complexity
Identify Slow moving sku’s and present to BUD heads for discontinuation once a quarter
MRP
Calculate stock targets by sku by week
Manage marketing teams by escalating weeks cover that exceed the maximum or are below minimum covers.
Proactively manage all excessive and obsolete stock across national network.
Create and place weekly Purchase Orders on inventory that is needed.
Quarterly & Budget Planning
Facilitate quarterly and budget planning with preparation of packs and comparison of previous information
Events, Promotion and Tender Forecasting
Work with the marketing teams to determine activities volume and track the effectiveness of the event
Question the promotional volume based on the success/failure of past promotions.
Develop tracker to depict success rate of each event along with assumptions as to success or failure of event
Innovation & Discontinuation Management
Work with sales and marketing in launching new products (timings, quantity and people affected)
Manage forecast with Supply Planner to execute stock replenishment
Manage bleed out stock with sales, marketing and supply planning teams
S&OP Planning forums
Prepare forecast pack for demand review with Business Unit Directors every month
Prepare for regional demand review with forecast and KPI updates
Monthly meetings with financial accounting teams understanding commercial aspect of stock
Weekly update to Ops team driving inefficiencies and incorrect practices
DRP Planning
Facilitate weekly depot replenishment through the DRP process
Analysis on short replenishments and incorrect inventory levels at depots
Management, Review and Update of safety stock levels to drive accurate DRP process
Requirements:
Degree in Supply Chain or Equivalent
Tolerant of stress and pressure
Proactive
Attention to detail
Deadline driven
Able to plan ahead and manage time
Able to prioritise
Verbal and written communication
Computer literacy (Microsoft AX, Logility, SAP BO and MS Office intermediate)
Assertive
Interpersonal
Relationship management
Logical thinking
Analytical thinking
Desired Skills:
- demand planner
- planner
- fmcg planner
- Production Planning
- Supply Planning
- Supply chain planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid