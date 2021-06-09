An exciting and challenging opportunity has arisen for an experienced and suitably qualified Diesel Technician in Durban.
Purpose of the job:
Oversee all aspects of vehicle management, including repair, maintenance, safety and reporting.
Experiential and Educational requirements
- Matric
- 5 Years Diesel Technician Experience.
- Knowledge of Servicing and Repairs of Horse & Trailers.
- Electrical experience and knowledge advantageous.
- Excellent Communication & Interpersonal Skills
- Valid RSA Drivers License (Code EB/14)
- Computer Literacy (Intermediate Excel & Word)