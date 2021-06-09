Digital Marketing Client Strategist (CRM) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An exciting opportunity is on offer by a UK-owned CRM/CX and Development Digital Agency looking for a forward-thinking & passionate Digital Marketing Client Strategist (CRM)to join their team in the US. Your core role will be to drive customer experience and technology success and process transformation in client companies. The ideal candidate must have an impeccable eye for detail and able to handle fast-paced, short lead-time requests and various projects, have 2+ years HubSpot, 3+ years in a Consultant/Specialist client-facing role, a solid understanding of Inbound Marketing/Customer Experience Marketing being able to generate leads and basic HTML, CSS, Google Analytics, Slack, G-Suite and [URL Removed] closely with the Client Services Team and a team of in-house HubSpot Specialists to drive customer experience and technology success and process transformation in client companies. As an expert in Business Analysis and the MarTech/ SalesTech/ ServiceTech space using HubSpot, you will consult with clients around their business needs, compiling strategy and technology architecture, configuring technology and managing change. Day to day tasks will include consulting on CRM and CX projects and proposing solutions aligned with client goals, business requirements and process; strategising and implementing marketing, sales and service processes and automation programs; and working on improving or configuring complex technology solutions. You will be involved in integration projects and work closely with Developers, the strategy team and other internal members of the team to push client projects across the line. You will help provide reporting and insights for the strategy team to ensure integrated reporting across tech solutions. Keep up to date on new technology features, products and changes to existing features, presenting your knowledge back to the agency. REQUIREMENTS: 2+ Years of HubSpot use (or similar CRM/Marketing Automation platform).

3+ Years experience in a Consulting/Specialist role working with clients.

A solid understanding of Inbound Marketing / Customer Experience Marketing in order to facilitate lead generation, nurturing, and implementation, with experience using marketing methodologies and practices.

Basic HTML and CSS Knowledge and understanding and ability to grasp our technology stack i.e. HubSpot, Google Analytics, Slack, G-Suite, Excel.

Superb written and oral communications, and an understanding of how to communicate with numerous stakeholders. Adept at high-level client presentations.

An understanding of agile marketing and the ability to grasp and adjust to changing processes. Candidate takes initiative and always looks for new and better ways to do things.

Passionate and focused on always delivering quality results, with an impeccable eye for detail, when handling fast-paced, short lead-time requests and multiple projects at a time.