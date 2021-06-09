Dimension Data receives 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award

NTT has received the 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Global Outsourcing Service Partner of the Year category, which recognises its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner.

Representing NTT in the Middle East and Africa territory is Dimension Data, who has been recognised for its efforts in helping to obtain this award.

SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

“Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality,” says Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. “Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions.”

The Pinnacle Award in the Global Outsourcing Service Partner of the Year category recognises an SAP partner for demonstrating excellence in managing customer environments in the cloud, on premise, or in hybrid scenarios. The partner also demonstrates excellence in being a trusted advisor to its customers in managing transition to cloud solutions and to SAP S/4HANA.

“We are honoured to be recognised by SAP as a 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award winner and for our high-quality delivery of professional and managed services globally. Our continual investment in recruiting the best talent available in the industry as well as training our specialists in the latest technologies has led to us being awarded the highest levels of partner accreditations for not only SAP, but also with leading public cloud vendors,” says Nompumelelo Mokou, MD of Dimension Data Southern Africa. “Our partnership with SAP strengthens our ability to continue developing agile, flexible, and innovative solutions to meet the specific requirements of our clients globally.”