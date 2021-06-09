Effluent Plant Manger

Jun 9, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Diploma in Chemical Engineering (in relation to Waste water, millwright;water treament)
  • 5 – 10 Years Experience

Job Responsibilites:

  • Manage operations and Supervision of plant
  • Knowledge of and Managing clarification of Biological Filtration Process
  • Knowledge of Dissolveed Air Floatation
  • Chemical Dozing Management
  • Abilty to Lead
  • Ensure Effluent target is achieved
  • Manage and Lead Effluent Operators
  • Ability to write management reports and give feedback on plant performance
  • Ensuring plant is managed to cost and budget is maintained

Desired Skills:

  • waste water
  • millwright
  • water treatment
  • biological filtration
  • air floatation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

