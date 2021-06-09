Effluent Plant Manger

Minimum Requirements:
- Diploma in Chemical Engineering (in relation to Waste water, millwright;water treament)
- 5 – 10 Years Experience
Job Responsibilites:
- Manage operations and Supervision of plant
- Knowledge of and Managing clarification of Biological Filtration Process
- Knowledge of Dissolveed Air Floatation
- Chemical Dozing Management
- Abilty to Lead
- Ensure Effluent target is achieved
- Manage and Lead Effluent Operators
- Ability to write management reports and give feedback on plant performance
- Ensuring plant is managed to cost and budget is maintained
Desired Skills:
- waste water
- millwright
- water treatment
- biological filtration
- air floatation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma