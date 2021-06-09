Electrical Engineer- Namibia

A well established engineering company in Windhoek, Namibia is seeking an Electrical Engineer

Desired Skills:

+3 years experience in building services

Degree in Electrical Engineering

Registered with the ECN

Must currently be residing in Namibia

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or Contact Chelsea on Tel ([Phone Number Removed]; Fax ([Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively visit our website on [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

