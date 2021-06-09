External Sales Representative (Plant and machinery hire) – Witbank

MAIN PURPOSE

To call on clients in and around the assigned area. To build and maintain relationships with these clients and promote and sell the full range of the Company’s products.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan calls and call frequencies

Call and follow up on customers

Do quotations

Invoice customers

Attend to deliveries if needing

Sort out account queries

Gas cylinder audits

Resolve and follow up on customer queries

Demonstrate stock to customers

Attend to breakdowns

Attend to job related administration

Any other duty related to the Job Description as requested by Management

EDUCATION, TRAINING, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Minimum Qualification: Matric/ Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification: Will be advantageous Other;

Good English, written and spoken

Computer Literate

Sales Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving Skills

Telecommunications

Candidate must be very organized

Ability to perform duties with deliberate speed and accuracy without immediate and constant supervision

Candidate must be friendly, personable and able to build harmonious working relationships with clients, co-workers and general public

Experience in a client service environment

Sound business acumen

Planning ability

Ability to exercise good judgment in recognizing scope of authority and protecting confidential information

Desired Skills:

Sales

Tool Hire

Plant Hire

Machinery

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

