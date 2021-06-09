External Sales Representative (Plant and machinery hire) – Witbank and Dekema
MAIN PURPOSE
To call on clients in and around the assigned area. To build and maintain relationships with these clients and promote and sell the full range of the Company’s products.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Plan calls and call frequencies
- Call and follow up on customers
- Do quotations
- Invoice customers
- Attend to deliveries if needing
- Sort out account queries
- Gas cylinder audits
- Resolve and follow up on customer queries
- Demonstrate stock to customers
- Attend to breakdowns
- Attend to job related administration
- Any other duty related to the Job Description as requested by Management
EDUCATION, TRAINING, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Minimum Qualification: Matric/ Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification: Will be advantageous Other;
- Good English, written and spoken
- Computer Literate
- Sales Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving Skills
- Telecommunications
- Candidate must be very organized
- Ability to perform duties with deliberate speed and accuracy without immediate and constant supervision
- Candidate must be friendly, personable and able to build harmonious working relationships with clients, co-workers and general public
- Experience in a client service environment
- Sound business acumen
- Planning ability
- Ability to exercise good judgment in recognizing scope of authority and protecting confidential information
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Tool Hire
- Plant Hire
- Machinery
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric