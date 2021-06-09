Finance Manager

Finance Manager

Our client a wholesale and distribution group based in Gauteng is looking for a candidate to head up their Finance Department.

Reporting structure

Incumbent reports to (position): COO

Summary of job function / responsibilities

End to end management of the Accounting and Finance function for the Group of companies

Relationships

Internal: CEO, COO, Board Chairman, Head of Operations, Head of IT, Branch Managers, Finance Team

External: Customers, Suppliers, Service Providers, Auditors, Regulatory Bodies

Key Performance Areas

Leadership

Ability to manage and grow a young team

Provide guidance and direction to the team and to management where applicable

Able to motivate and mobilise the team to achieve goals and targets

Demonstrate strong planning capability

Ability to have a knowledgeable voice at Boardroom level A self-starter and driven individual

Technical Knowledge

Proven experience in both accounting and financial management

Strong balance sheet management experience

Management of multiple company portfolio and group account consolidation

Strong understanding of legislative and compliance tax requirements

Strong liquidity and cash flow experience

Experience in FMCG sector with strong stock management

Experience in providing audit file and interface with external auditors to meet statutory audit requirements

Planning and Coordination

Development of Financial calendar

Meeting of all deadlines stated in the financial calendar

Interfacing with external auditors to prepare for annual audit and proving supporting audit file

Interfacing with BEE agency to meet legislative certification requirements and deadlines

Interfacing with Liquor license agents for annual renewals

Preparation of annual budgets

Preparation of monthly board packs

Definition of controls and compliance thereof by team members and other stakeholders

Communication

Strong written and oral communication skills in English

Good presentation skills in particular in the compilation of monthly board report and supporting Commentary

Qualifications and Experience

BCom Accounting from a reputable SA university preferably with articles

10 Years’ Experience in Accounting or Finance

Management experience: 3-5 years over and above for a team of 6-10 people

Experience in FMCG

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Finance

Management

Communication

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position