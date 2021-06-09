Finance Manager
Our client a wholesale and distribution group based in Gauteng is looking for a candidate to head up their Finance Department.
Reporting structure
Incumbent reports to (position): COO
Summary of job function / responsibilities
End to end management of the Accounting and Finance function for the Group of companies
Relationships
Internal: CEO, COO, Board Chairman, Head of Operations, Head of IT, Branch Managers, Finance Team
External: Customers, Suppliers, Service Providers, Auditors, Regulatory Bodies
Key Performance Areas
Leadership
Ability to manage and grow a young team
Provide guidance and direction to the team and to management where applicable
Able to motivate and mobilise the team to achieve goals and targets
Demonstrate strong planning capability
Ability to have a knowledgeable voice at Boardroom level A self-starter and driven individual
Technical Knowledge
Proven experience in both accounting and financial management
Strong balance sheet management experience
Management of multiple company portfolio and group account consolidation
Strong understanding of legislative and compliance tax requirements
Strong liquidity and cash flow experience
Experience in FMCG sector with strong stock management
Experience in providing audit file and interface with external auditors to meet statutory audit requirements
Planning and Coordination
Development of Financial calendar
Meeting of all deadlines stated in the financial calendar
Interfacing with external auditors to prepare for annual audit and proving supporting audit file
Interfacing with BEE agency to meet legislative certification requirements and deadlines
Interfacing with Liquor license agents for annual renewals
Preparation of annual budgets
Preparation of monthly board packs
Definition of controls and compliance thereof by team members and other stakeholders
Communication
Strong written and oral communication skills in English
Good presentation skills in particular in the compilation of monthly board report and supporting Commentary
Qualifications and Experience
BCom Accounting from a reputable SA university preferably with articles
10 Years’ Experience in Accounting or Finance
Management experience: 3-5 years over and above for a team of 6-10 people
Experience in FMCG
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Finance
- Management
- Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours