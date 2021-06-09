A leading Automotive Company in Durban is looking for a Financial Manager. The successful candidate will have a Financial BCom Degree and 5+ years’ experience in a Financial Manager role and preferably the Motor Industry.
MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:
In this role, you will be building relationships with key stakeholders, work closely with operations to secure alignment on account planning activities.
Responsible for all aspects of financial management, ensuring compliance with internal policies and procedures. Will also oversee the day to day work of the finance department.
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- BCom Accounting degree – non-negotiable;
- Advanced Excel ability is vital – non-negotiable;
- CIMA qualification would be beneficial;
- Minimum 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience;
- Motor industry experience would be beneficial, however manufacturing and construction
industry would be considered;
- Demonstrated experience designing and developing financial, cost and performance
management reports;
MAIN JOB FUNCTIONS:
- All financial reporting, policies and procedures, while driving reporting excellence
- Provision of support to functional leaders with respect to financial reporting
- Development and continued integration of financial systems
- Project budgeting, forecasting and cash flow forecasting
- Business analysis including monitoring
- Team leadership and training of local staff
Desired Skills:
- Bcom
- Finance
- cash flow
- financial manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree