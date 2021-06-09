FPGA Engineer

Our client is a specialst R&D manufacturer of aerospace solutions for the defence industry. They are looking for a FPGA Engineer with 3-7 years experience designing in Xilinx. The role will give you opportunity to acquire knowledge in innovation and modern product development standards whilst working with experts building engineered systems for the international markets. Get in touch if you’d love to work in Cape Town and this is a field you’ve enjoyed thus far. Send your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

3-7 years experience designing in Xilinx.

FPGA Development

Microcontrollers

HDL

FPGA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Confidential

Employer & Job Benefits:

Included in package

