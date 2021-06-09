Fraud Analyst

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Fraud Analyst. The Fraud Analyst will work to detect, prevent, and mitigate fraud losses and identify users who may violate our terms of use.

Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree required, preferably in Business or Finance

Experience in iGaming, online sports, or banking

At least 3 years of experience in an analytical role involving fraud detection and risk reviews in the gaming industry

Broad knowledge of fraud prevention, KYC, and AML procedures

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Technically aware, comfortable working with multiple IT systems, databases, and programs

Excellent written and spoken English

Competencies

Be data-driven. Know the data; create a culture where data-driven decisions lead to the right outcomes

Be analytical. Police the product; analyzing player behaviour will be paramount

Be accountable. Adopt a customer-first mindset; follow through on all escalations in your care

Be focused. Respond promptly with good grammar, punctuation, and attention to detail

Be communicative. Over-communicate with the team. Keep your finger on the pulse of the business

Be helpful. Look for creative ways to assist and make the team more effective

Be proactive. Continuously evaluate and identify opportunities for process improvement

Be entrepreneurial. Test new development builds and provides feedback from the customer’s point of view

Be organized. Juggle multiple priorities and projects at any given time ensuring deadlines are met

Strong attention to detail

Ability to maintain a friendly disposition under pressure. Some players may be frustrated when they contact us

Be adaptable. Must be available to work some holidays and weekends

Ability to meet deadlines on a day-to-day basis

Responsibilities

Analyze player behaviour, interpret facts from the evidence shown, draw conclusions based on this review, and communicate your findings

Analyze and interpret suspicious behaviour including but not limited to, similar betting habits heightened similarity in registration information including email address and or username, device usage, IP ranges, bonus usage, etc.

Identify trends in withdrawals and deposits where players may be attempting to circumvent company terms and conditions.

Serve as the first point of contact for player claims of multiple accounting, identity theft, responsible gaming, and unauthorized account usage

Carefully monitor and prepare potential Suspicious Activity Reports and Fraud Reports for review by management

Complete applicable workflows to meet player satisfaction criteria

Liaise with Player Experience Associates whenever heightened Know Your Customer (KYC) checks are needed for suspicious players

