Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions.

You’ll be part of a team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Work with partners and development teams to ideate software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design

Write technical documentation

Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

Skills Required

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Experience developing desktop and mobile applications

Familiarity with common stacks, including Typescript

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML5 / CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery)

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g Node.js; PHP; Python) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. React, Node.js)

Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, Elasticsearch), web servers (e.g. Apache, Nginx) and UI/UX design

Excellent communication, organisational and teamwork skills

Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field beneficial

Desired Skills:

HTML5 / CSS3

JavaScript

jQuery

Node.js

PHP

Python

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position