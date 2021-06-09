We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions.
You’ll be part of a team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.
- Work with partners and development teams to ideate software solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
- Write technical documentation
Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software
Skills Required
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Experience developing desktop and mobile applications
- Familiarity with common stacks, including Typescript
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML5 / CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery)
- Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g Node.js; PHP; Python) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. React, Node.js)
- Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, Elasticsearch), web servers (e.g. Apache, Nginx) and UI/UX design
- Excellent communication, organisational and teamwork skills
- Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field beneficial
Desired Skills:
- HTML5 / CSS3
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- Node.js
- PHP
- Python
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma