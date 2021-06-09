Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions.
You’ll be part of a team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

  • Work with partners and development teams to ideate software solutions
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Write effective APIs
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
  • Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
  • Write technical documentation

Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

Skills Required

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Experience developing desktop and mobile applications
  • Familiarity with common stacks, including Typescript
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML5 / CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery)
  • Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g Node.js; PHP; Python) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. React, Node.js)
  • Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, Elasticsearch), web servers (e.g. Apache, Nginx) and UI/UX design
  • Excellent communication, organisational and teamwork skills
  • Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5 / CSS3
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • Node.js
  • PHP
  • Python

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

