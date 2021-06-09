Full Stack Developer (Microservices) at Red Ember Recruitment

Our Client is currently hiring a Full Stack Developer.

Requirements:

Java/J2EE, Spring, Spring Boot, REST, JSON, Micro Services, 12 Factor Apps, Apache

Strong understanding of microservice architecture

Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms

Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth token-based authentication protocol

3-5 years of hands on experience designing and developing microservices using either Java/Spring Boot or nodejs

3-5 years of experience with system integration

Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience with API concepts and technologies such as REST, JSON, XML, SOAP, YAML, GraphQL, and Swagger

Experience developing within agile methodology using CI/CD pipeline

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and SOA

Good knowledge of integration architectures

Experience supporting and/or implementing complex integration projects

Excellent client management skills

Experience with Data modelling would be an asset

3 years of experiences of implementation knowledge of Open API specification and Swagger 20

Experience on Java, Spring/Spring Boot

Experience on Microservices development and implementation

3 to 4 years of experiences in API design/modelling using Swagger 20 or Open API specification

Test capability SOAUPUI, Selenium, Cucumber, Postman

Awareness of software design principles and integration patterns in general and of consuming and creating REST and SOAP web services in particular

Experience in developing sophisticated applications in Java, J2EE, Spring Boot, Spring Security, Hibernate (or any other ORM)

Proficiency in creating RESTful APIs and API Communications Good to have knowledge of OpenAPI and Swagger

Knowledge of Microservices & related technologies, Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud services

Practical knowledge in relational database concepts and writing SQL statements

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting a Full Stack Developer (Microservices).

Consultant: Ricardo Dyson

