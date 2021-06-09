Full Stack Developer (Microservices) at Red Ember Recruitment

Our Client is currently hiring a Full Stack Developer.
Requirements:
- Java/J2EE, Spring, Spring Boot, REST, JSON, Micro Services, 12 Factor Apps, Apache
- Strong understanding of microservice architecture
- Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms
- Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth token-based authentication protocol
- 3-5 years of hands on experience designing and developing microservices using either Java/Spring Boot or nodejs
- 3-5 years of experience with system integration
- Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience with API concepts and technologies such as REST, JSON, XML, SOAP, YAML, GraphQL, and Swagger
- Experience developing within agile methodology using CI/CD pipeline
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and SOA
- Good knowledge of integration architectures
- Experience supporting and/or implementing complex integration projects
- Excellent client management skills
- Experience with Data modelling would be an asset
- 3 years of experiences of implementation knowledge of Open API specification and Swagger 20
- Experience on Java, Spring/Spring Boot
- Experience on Microservices development and implementation
- 3 to 4 years of experiences in API design/modelling using Swagger 20 or Open API specification
- Test capability SOAUPUI, Selenium, Cucumber, Postman
- Awareness of software design principles and integration patterns in general and of consuming and creating REST and SOAP web services in particular
- Experience in developing sophisticated applications in Java, J2EE, Spring Boot, Spring Security, Hibernate (or any other ORM)
- Proficiency in creating RESTful APIs and API Communications Good to have knowledge of OpenAPI and Swagger
- Knowledge of Microservices & related technologies, Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud services
- Practical knowledge in relational database concepts and writing SQL statements
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting a Full Stack Developer (Microservices).
Consultant: Ricardo Dyson