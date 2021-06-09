Full Stack Java Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Help build cutting-edge software products for a global Mobile Communications giant seeking a seasoned and technically skilled Full Stack Java Developer to join its team. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related discipline or an equivalent combination of education and work experience, have at least 2 years experience working as a Software Engineer/Developer/Programmer including experience designing & developing software applications from scratch, solid Object Oriented Back-end development using Java, Gitlab, Git, OpenJDK, Docker, Spring, HTML, [URL Removed] Bootstrap, Python, Bash, MongoDB, Gradle, REST, Ansible, etc. This is a fully Remote [URL Removed] high-grade Telecommunication Services in a Unix/Linux based environment. Software specification, design, coding and debugging through to deployment to Operator sites. Take responsibility for software lifecycle management including version control and deployment package creation. Effectively use tools and ingenuity to identify and fix defects before they become a problem. Work in an agile development environment following Scrum methodologies. REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Engineering/related discipline or an equivalent combination of education and work experience.

Minimum 2 years experience working as a Software Engineer, Developer or Programmer.

Experience in designing and developing software applications from scratch.

Able to document, diagram and verbally describe the application architecture and design.

Solid experience doing Object Oriented Back-end development using Java. Tech Stack Back End: Java, OpenJDK, Docker, Spring Framework

Front End: HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, [URL Removed] Languages: Python, Bash

Databases: MySQL/MariaDB, MongoDB

Build Tools: Gradle

Version Control: Git, Gitlab

Protocols: REST, JSON-RPC, XML-RPC, SOAP

Operating System: Linux

Other Tools: Gitlab-CI, AsciiDoc, Ansible ATTRIBUTES: Analytical, technical and problem-solving skills.

Motivated, self-starter, who can work as part of a productive, fast-paced team. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.