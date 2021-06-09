General Engineering Superintendent

A brilliant mining company situated in the Northern Cape is looking for an experienced General Engineering Superintendent. If you have mining experience, and willing to relocate please apply to the post.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

N6 Mechanical or Electrical qualification

Mechanical Trade Test Certificate (Section 13)

5 – 8 years’ experience in the surface mining industry

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed]; . You can also contact Anmari, Danielle, Menina or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

