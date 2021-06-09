Head Data Management – Johannesburg – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to work somewhere extraordinary? There’s an amazing opportunity for a Head Data Management to join one of the top banks in South Africa.

You are expected to lead a team in delivering an integrated data solution in alignment with the overall enterprise information technology architecture and in the

context of the organisational strategy ensuring the delivery of integrated

and insightful data for managing both risk and compliance of the bank and

its clients.

If you have what it takes to be an excellent Head Data Management then apply today!!!

Experience and requirements:

5-7 Years’ experience

Proven track record to a broad spectrum of stakeholders including senior executives

Knowledge of Agile and Lean frameworks, methods and practices and experience in being a catalyst for organisational change

Experience working with cross functional teams fostering collaboration and team work

Exposure to broad business and financial management type experience, specifically within the banking sector

Background of full lifecycle design and development covering solution design, application design, development, testing and maintenance

Broad experience of application development methodologies, data base methodology, programming languages, data base concepts and IT infrastructure and operations

Experience using Agile Software development methodologies and associated practices such as Continuous Integration, Software Defined Infrastructure, Evolutionary Architecture, etc.

Proven ability to work effectively as both a team leader and as a member of a small team of technical staff working in an agile development environment

Track record in capability and competency building and coaching of staff is required

Managing data products end to end in a large, multi-dimensional corporate environment

This must include understanding in data architecture and data governance

Reference Number for this position is SM53067 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sifiso Mthombeni on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Evolutionary

Architecture

Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position