Informal Market Sales Ops Manager

Seeking experienced Sales Ops Manager with experience in the Informal Market to be responsible for achieving revenue growth targets, minimising losses and business risk, drive operational excellence and ensure incremental market growth within the informal market.
You will also be the custodian of the Company’s retail customer service and analyse customer behaviour to drive future success.
To qualify you will need:
- Operations management experience within the Informal market
- Strong brand and product management experience – growing the brand within the market
- Client relationship management experience
- Project management experience
- Strong analytical capabilities for market and consumer behaviour research analytics
- Advanced MS Excel
Desired Skills:
- Retail operations manager
About The Employer:
Progressive, innovative employer within the ICT industry. Company boasts massive career opportunities for successful individual, a welcoming working environmment and healthy company culture
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund