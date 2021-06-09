Internal Sales (Plant and machinery hire) – Witbank

Jun 9, 2021

Internal Sales (Plant and machinery hire) – Witbank

MAIN PURPOSE
Customer/Client Support/Sales

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Answering telephones – queries and orders
  • Telephonic customer support
  • Counter sales/service – sales and queries
  • Finance.: Arrange for payments from clients, invoicing (Kerridge/SAP system), credit notes
  • Provide quotation to clients
  • Telesales -bi-weekly follow-up on existing customer and new clients, identify and pursue opportunities in the market, promote the company’s products to clients,
  • Support sales reps – quotations, pricing, customer credit information,
  • Assist sales reps with test certificates
  • General admin function
  • Quotation on spares
  • Cash sales and daily breakdown of cash sales – till cash up
  • Confirm payments and assist debtors with cash accounts and debtors accounts
  • Purchasing- stock products and consumables
  • Purchase orders
  • Inter branch transfers
  • Issuing and balancing of petty cash
  • Assist debtors with accounts and queries
  • General banking done daily
  • Adhere to the Company’s safety rules
  • Key words describing the ideal candidate:
    o Top class deals closer
    o Excellent negotiation skills
    o Sound business Acumen
    o Hungry for Business
    o Driven by success of bringing in business
    o Highly dynamic
    o Target Driven.
    o Administratively Strong
    o Deadline driven

EDUCATION, TRAINING, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • Minimum Qualification: Matric/ Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification: Will be advantageous Other;
  • Good English, written and spoken
  • Skilled in coordinating, telesales and admin.
  • Trustworthy
  • Candidate must be very organized and able to prioritize tasks
  • Ability to perform duties with speed and accuracy without immediate and constant supervision
  • Candidate must be friendly, personable and able to build harmonious working relationships with clients, co-workers and general public.
  • Ability to exercise good judgment in recognizing scope of authority and protecting confidential information

REPORTING TO:
Branch Manager

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Plant Hire
  • Tool Hire
  • Machinery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position