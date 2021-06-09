Junior Digital Designer

Digital marketer required to use a variety of digital marketing methods to communicate with clients,customers and promote sales.
Digital marketing promotions of products and services through a variety of digital channels, using the internet and mobile technology. Push and pull marketing techniques , targeting consumers both directly and indirectly.
In the role of digital marketer, you’ll be involved in executing the companies communication strategies and work across several areas.
Types of digital marketing
Commonly used digital marketing techniques include:
- social media marketing
- search engine optimisation (SEO)
- mobile marketing
- affiliate marketing
Must have a Marketing Diploma/Degree / Advanced Diploma in Marketing & Advertising Communications
Must be Highly Computer Literate
Excellent Communications Skills
Drivers License an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- Brand Design
- Graphic Design
- Video editing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma