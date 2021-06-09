Junior Digital Designer

Digital marketer required to use a variety of digital marketing methods to communicate with clients,customers and promote sales.

Digital marketing promotions of products and services through a variety of digital channels, using the internet and mobile technology. Push and pull marketing techniques , targeting consumers both directly and indirectly.

In the role of digital marketer, you’ll be involved in executing the companies communication strategies and work across several areas.

Types of digital marketing

Commonly used digital marketing techniques include:

social media marketing

search engine optimisation (SEO)

mobile marketing

affiliate marketing

Must have a Marketing Diploma/Degree / Advanced Diploma in Marketing & Advertising Communications

Must be Highly Computer Literate

Excellent Communications Skills

Drivers License an added advantage

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Brand Design

Graphic Design

Video editing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

