Junior Payroll Administrator at Alos Holdings

Jun 9, 2021

We are looking for an energetic and hard-working individual to join our dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will be diligent and detail-oriented, must enjoy working with people.
The primary focus of the Payroll Administrator is to effectively manage the full payroll function on a monthly basis.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Data capturing of all payroll correspondence
  • Managing Staff leave and overtime
  • Data analyzing and reporting
  • Liaising with respective Managers and Administrators
  • Attending to Payroll queries
  • Submissions of WCA
  • SARS submissions of EMP 201’s & EMP 501’s
  • Reconciling payroll 3rd party payments (SARS, UIF, SDL, Garnishees etc.)
  • Indexing and filing of all documentation.
  • Assisting the HR Manager when needed

Minimum Requirements:

  • Payroll Qualification

  • 2 years experience as Payroll Administration

  • Microsoft Office intermediate skill level

Kindly forward CV and Qualifications to

Desired Skills:

  • Payroll
  • Administration

