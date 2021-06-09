Junior Payroll Administrator at Alos Holdings

We are looking for an energetic and hard-working individual to join our dynamic team.
The ideal candidate will be diligent and detail-oriented, must enjoy working with people.
The primary focus of the Payroll Administrator is to effectively manage the full payroll function on a monthly basis.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Data capturing of all payroll correspondence
- Managing Staff leave and overtime
- Data analyzing and reporting
- Liaising with respective Managers and Administrators
- Attending to Payroll queries
- Submissions of WCA
- SARS submissions of EMP 201’s & EMP 501’s
- Reconciling payroll 3rd party payments (SARS, UIF, SDL, Garnishees etc.)
- Indexing and filing of all documentation.
- Assisting the HR Manager when needed
Minimum Requirements:
-
Payroll Qualification
-
2 years experience as Payroll Administration
- Microsoft Office intermediate skill level
Kindly forward CV and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Payroll
- Administration