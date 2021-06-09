Junior Payroll Administrator at Alos Holdings

We are looking for an energetic and hard-working individual to join our dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will be diligent and detail-oriented, must enjoy working with people.

The primary focus of the Payroll Administrator is to effectively manage the full payroll function on a monthly basis.

Duties & Responsibilities

Data capturing of all payroll correspondence

Managing Staff leave and overtime

Data analyzing and reporting

Liaising with respective Managers and Administrators

Attending to Payroll queries

Submissions of WCA

SARS submissions of EMP 201’s & EMP 501’s

Reconciling payroll 3rd party payments (SARS, UIF, SDL, Garnishees etc.)

Indexing and filing of all documentation.

Assisting the HR Manager when needed

Minimum Requirements:

Payroll Qualification

2 years experience as Payroll Administration

Microsoft Office intermediate skill level

Kindly forward CV and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Payroll

Administration

