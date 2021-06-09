Leadership and Culture Program Lead at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Leadership and Culture Programme Lead
Department: Leadership and Culture
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
General :
Accountable to: Chief Leadership Officer
Direct reports: 1 – Leadership and Culture Coordinator
Purpose of the Role :
- To support the Chief Leadership Officer in growing Dragon Hunters by implementing the strategy for Leadership & Culture in the business through designing, improving and coordinating internal and external programmes of the organisation.
- To project manage all leadership development programmes from design through to delivery.
- To drive content for the Learning Management System.
- To be responsible for all administration, reporting, and co-ordination related to Learning.
- Actively look for opportunities to improve and enhance process and administrative efficiencies within the department.
- Responsible for managing and monitoring the budget for the Leadership portfolio.
Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas :
- The Dragon Hunter Site
- The Dragon Hunter System
- BLAST
- The Breakthrough Experience 1,2 & 3
- The Dream Workshop
- Dragon Hunter Toolbox
- Senior Immersion (Top 3 Levels, some of Level 4)
- Other Leadership interventions/ materials not mentioned above
Knowledge and Experience :
- Grade 12/Matric
- 2-3 years’ co-ordination experience ideally in a L&D environment
- Additionally, 2-3 years’ experience in a programme management role
- Developing presentations, charts, etc. using advanced excel and PowerPoint expertise
Skill Competencies :
- Big Picture Thinking
- Analytical Abilities
- Leader and Team Builder
- Excellent Communication
- Influencing and Negotiating
- Conflict Resolution
- Stakeholder Management
- Planning and Resource Management
- Mastery of all programmes
Personal Characteristics:
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotional Resilient
- Ownership – takes action & takes accountability
- Reliable
- Hardworking
- Confident/ Assertive
- Motivated
- Gets stuck in
- No task is too big or too small
- Problem solver
- Customer focused