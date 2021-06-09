Leadership and Culture Program Lead at The Unlimited Group

Jun 9, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Leadership and Culture Programme Lead

Department: Leadership and Culture

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General :

Accountable to: Chief Leadership Officer

Direct reports: 1 – Leadership and Culture Coordinator

Purpose of the Role :

  • To support the Chief Leadership Officer in growing Dragon Hunters by implementing the strategy for Leadership & Culture in the business through designing, improving and coordinating internal and external programmes of the organisation.
  • To project manage all leadership development programmes from design through to delivery.
  • To drive content for the Learning Management System.
  • To be responsible for all administration, reporting, and co-ordination related to Learning.
  • Actively look for opportunities to improve and enhance process and administrative efficiencies within the department.
  • Responsible for managing and monitoring the budget for the Leadership portfolio.

Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas :

  • The Dragon Hunter Site
  • The Dragon Hunter System
  • BLAST
  • The Breakthrough Experience 1,2 & 3
  • The Dream Workshop
  • Dragon Hunter Toolbox
  • Senior Immersion (Top 3 Levels, some of Level 4)
  • Other Leadership interventions/ materials not mentioned above

Knowledge and Experience :

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • 2-3 years’ co-ordination experience ideally in a L&D environment
  • Additionally, 2-3 years’ experience in a programme management role
  • Developing presentations, charts, etc. using advanced excel and PowerPoint expertise

Skill Competencies :

  • Big Picture Thinking
  • Analytical Abilities
  • Leader and Team Builder
  • Excellent Communication
  • Influencing and Negotiating
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Planning and Resource Management
  • Mastery of all programmes

Personal Characteristics:

  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Courageous
  • Emotional Resilient
  • Ownership – takes action & takes accountability
  • Reliable
  • Hardworking
  • Confident/ Assertive
  • Motivated
  • Gets stuck in
  • No task is too big or too small
  • Problem solver
  • Customer focused

