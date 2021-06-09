Leadership and Culture Program Lead at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited Position: Leadership and Culture Programme Lead Department: Leadership and Culture Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban General : Accountable to: Chief Leadership Officer Direct reports: 1 – Leadership and Culture Coordinator Purpose of the Role : To support the Chief Leadership Officer in growing Dragon Hunters by implementing the strategy for Leadership & Culture in the business through designing, improving and coordinating internal and external programmes of the organisation.

To project manage all leadership development programmes from design through to delivery.

To drive content for the Learning Management System.

To be responsible for all administration, reporting, and co-ordination related to Learning.

Actively look for opportunities to improve and enhance process and administrative efficiencies within the department.

Responsible for managing and monitoring the budget for the Leadership portfolio. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas : The Dragon Hunter Site

The Dragon Hunter System

BLAST

The Breakthrough Experience 1,2 & 3

The Dream Workshop

Dragon Hunter Toolbox

Senior Immersion (Top 3 Levels, some of Level 4)

Other Leadership interventions/ materials not mentioned above Knowledge and Experience : Grade 12/Matric

2-3 years’ co-ordination experience ideally in a L&D environment

Additionally, 2-3 years’ experience in a programme management role

Developing presentations, charts, etc. using advanced excel and PowerPoint expertise Skill Competencies : Big Picture Thinking

Analytical Abilities

Leader and Team Builder

Excellent Communication

Influencing and Negotiating

Conflict Resolution

Stakeholder Management

Planning and Resource Management

Mastery of all programmes Personal Characteristics: Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotional Resilient

Ownership – takes action & takes accountability

Reliable

Hardworking

Confident/ Assertive

Motivated

Gets stuck in

No task is too big or too small

Problem solver

