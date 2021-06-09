LegalWise seeks to employ a Legal Counsellor Supervisor to achieve optimal customer satisfaction through the rendering of excellent service by assisting Members to be in the best position they can be through professional representation and supervisory and support functions of the branch. The incumbent will be requested to effectively manage the day to day running of the branch.
You will be responsible for:
- Staff management under supervision of the Branch Manager including training, development and admin duties
- Financial responsibilities which includes premium income and petty cash control
- Administration responsibilities including reporting of all responsibilities to Branch Manager and maintaining appropriate administration and staff records
- Render general legal advice
- Consultations with Members and providing telephonic advice
- Administer miscellaneous files (general issues of legal advice and problem resolution given by Legal Counsellor)
- Facilitate service delivery through the effective resolution of Member’s complaints in Branch Manager’s absence.
- General administration duties, e.g. diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence and data capturing
- Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Completed LLB
- Admitted Attorney advantageous
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the legal field essential
- Must be fluent in English and in any other African language
- Experience in a supervisory level position essential
Skills and Competencies Required:
- Empathy and patience in dealing with Members
- Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels
- Excellent professional knowledge and strong focus on follow-up and providing feedback
- Managing work (including time management)
- Building customer loyalty and customer focus
- Excellent communication, consultation and people skills
- Problem solving abilities and negotiation skills
Other Requirements:
- Must relocate on own cost
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
- Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.
- Must have valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.
Desired Skills:
- Supervisory skills
- Customer Service
- Consultation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Who we are
LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.
Equity Statement
LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Legal Policy
- Funeral Policy
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance