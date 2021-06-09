Legal Counsellor

LegalWise seeks to employ a Legal Counsellor Supervisor to achieve optimal customer satisfaction through the rendering of excellent service by assisting Members to be in the best position they can be through professional representation and supervisory and support functions of the branch. The incumbent will be requested to effectively manage the day to day running of the branch.

You will be responsible for:

Staff management under supervision of the Branch Manager including training, development and admin duties

Financial responsibilities which includes premium income and petty cash control

Administration responsibilities including reporting of all responsibilities to Branch Manager and maintaining appropriate administration and staff records

Render general legal advice

Consultations with Members and providing telephonic advice

Administer miscellaneous files (general issues of legal advice and problem resolution given by Legal Counsellor)

Facilitate service delivery through the effective resolution of Member’s complaints in Branch Manager’s absence.

General administration duties, e.g. diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence and data capturing

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Completed LLB

Admitted Attorney advantageous

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the legal field essential

Must be fluent in English and in any other African language

Experience in a supervisory level position essential

Skills and Competencies Required:

Empathy and patience in dealing with Members

Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels

Excellent professional knowledge and strong focus on follow-up and providing feedback

Managing work (including time management)

Building customer loyalty and customer focus

Excellent communication, consultation and people skills

Problem solving abilities and negotiation skills

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.

Must have valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Desired Skills:

Supervisory skills

Customer Service

Consultation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Legal Policy

Funeral Policy

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

