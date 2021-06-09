Maintenance Specialist

Do you require SPECIAL MAINTENANCE?
One of our mining clients are looking for a Mining Manager to join their team in the Northern Cape.
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12 Certificate
- National Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering
- 6 – 8 years’ experience in a smelter mining environmento Submerged arc furnace experience is essential
About The Employer:
