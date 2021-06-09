Maintenance Specialist

Do you require SPECIAL MAINTENANCE?

One of our mining clients are looking for a Mining Manager to join their team in the Northern Cape.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 Certificate

National Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering

6 – 8 years’ experience in a smelter mining environmento Submerged arc furnace experience is essential

About The Employer:

Should you have what it takes, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] – You can also contact Danielle, Anmari, Menina or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position