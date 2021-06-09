Manager: Strategy

Our client is embarking on an exciting journey to redefine its business and reinvent the face of telecoms in South Africa. This journey will include the development of new revenue streams, business models and digital innovations, including IoT, Digital Media, ICT, Financial Services, and digital/ICT applications across various industry verticals. The Group Strategy team is a high-performance team that is leading this journey by providing insight, thought leadership and strategic direction to the Group.

The Group Strategy and Innovation team is looking for an experienced strategist to help accelerate our ambitious transformation as Strategy Manager in the Group Strategy team. The Manager will work within the Group Strategy team to develop, communicate and implement the long term strategy for the Group.

The manager will work closely with the EHOD in developing group strategy, and supporting the 7 operating companies within the Group to develop and execute on their respective OPCO strategies. In addition, the manager will support the Groups strategic priorities on Financial Services, Digital, ICT and new revenue streams. In collaboration with the EHOD, the manager will lead and deliver on special strategic projects. The manager will play a key role in driving the thought leadership agenda for the Group, requiring a strong understanding of global technology and telco trends. The manager will develop a strong understanding of the global strategic priorities, translate them into local imperatives and communicate the implications.

The role requires the incumbent to effectively deliver multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring consistent high-quality results and effective stakeholder engagement. The incumbent is expected to have significant interactions with EXCO and senior leaders and is required to have exceptional communication skills.

The manager must be an influential thought leader, who is able to effectively work in and lead teams to drive high-performance and effort, and lead by living the company values.



Key Accountabilities:

Impact to the business:

Deliver strategic projects within the group

Formulate business issues into robust and quantified decision frameworks to identify options with preferred solutions

Identify and analyse business trends and understand significance and business implications

Identify and develop the supporting business case underpinning strategic opportunities

Provide information and analysis to support key strategic decisions and long term planning implementation



Customers, Suppliers & Third Parties:

Work with suppliers to effectively deliver results (including advisors, lawyers and financial institutions)

Teamwork:

Coordinate multi-functional teams (Commercial, Technology, Finance etc.)

Execute and drive projects towards clear conclusion, results and recommendations

Work effectively within the organization to build consensus and ideas



Innovation and Change:

Maintain personal motivation and drive to take ideas from conception to implementation

Drive new thinking and innovative thinking in the business

Take personal risks to ensure issues addressed properly and fully

Be willing to make important decisions under pressure, sometimes without full information being available



Communication:

Communicate effectively at all levels, from staff to CEO level

Conduct a systemic evaluation and presentation of business opportunities that highlights key risks/opportunities

Structure ideas, recommendations and written arguments into compelling storylines that facilitate effective decision-making



Leadership:

Bring best-practice management and thought leadership to influence teams output

Collaborate with multi-functional teams on best practice & alignment with Vodafone strategy requirements



Competency / Performance Drivers:

Strong analytical skills

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills (presentations, report writing, etc.)

Research ability (curious & questioning mind)

Strong project management

Effective teamwork

Excellent influencing & negotiation skills

Technical / Professional Expertise:

Understanding of Strategy process and best practice including strategy development, implementation and communication

Understand market structures, competition dynamics and consumer behaviours

Working knowledge of the market, players and trends in Telecoms industry

Background in Management Consulting, or relevant experience in a senior corporate strategy role

Qualifications:

Degree in a financial/numerate discipline e.g., Commerce, Science, Engineering

Post graduate qualification (e.g., Masters, MBA, CA(SA)) beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position