Marketing Assistant – 6 Month Contract Brackenfell Cape Town

Brackenfell, Cape Town

R15,000- R20,000 per month

A Steel Company seeks a Contract Marketing Assistant. Other than the marketing experience, we need a really strong administrator for the role. You will be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of the Marketing department and the attainment of its goals. You will need to display a high degree of project management competence in order to control, manage and follow through on all items on the marketing action lists. Attention to detail, and the ability to take initiative, are vital.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain digital filing systems for all marketing collateral, photography, digital and traditional ATL marketing materials.

Implement and manage a project management system for documenting and tracking activities related to the inventory of marketing and communication material, and distribution thereof.

Update monthly reports, spreadsheets, databases, and inventories (with statistical, financial, and non-financial information

Assist in maintaining accurate marketing databases used in direct marketing campaigns and promotions

Maintain Marketing Guard books, updating them with Advertising, Editorials, Advertorials, event coverage, PR, and digital posts.

Assist in the organizing of promotional events, CPD events, and other events as required

Assist in content procurement (photography, articles, write-ups, usage permissions, etc) for digital platforms (web and social)

Interface with marketing suppliers in the supply of goods and services

Produce, maintain and manage the marketing library and records: including standardized presentations, proposals, communication pieces, training materials, video materials, and technical reference material, in central and well-documented archives

Maintain a full Marketing Budget Management system with all controls, and supply monthly feedback to the Manager – this includes raising Purchase Orders, managing collation of Cost Estimates, ensuring timeous payments, and administer the monthly budget master control documents.

Administer and keep records of customer training/loyalty programs and similar ie manage support materials, logistics, databases, and related details associated with these programs.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Diploma/Degree in Marketing, Project Management, or similar

Experience as a marketing assistant or client service assistant or Agency Traffic assistant

ADDITIONAL SKILLS WHICH WILL BE CONSIDERED ADVANTAGEOUS

Good understanding of office management principles

REQUIREMENTS

High level of attention to detail.

Highly developed communication and people skills

Ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines

Well-developed project and event management skills

A customer-oriented approach

Excellent knowledge of MS Office Suite, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook.

Practical skills in database management

Ability to work effectively within a team and independently.

Excellent ability in written and spoken English

