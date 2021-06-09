Medical Insurance Claims Assessor (GAP Cover) – REF 20793

Jun 9, 2021

Introduction

Medical Insurance Claims Assessor (Gap Cover)
Salary: R15 000 – R18 000 Negotiable.
Initially work remotely (from home for at least 6 months) – subject to change

Duties & Responsibilities

Main functions:
Assess medical claims in order to pay out GAP cover.
Use ICD 10 codes and PMB’s.
Client / broker liaison.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:
Must have relevant medical knowledge to undstand ICD10 codes and other terms in order to assess claims.
Fit & Proper, RE 1 or RE 5
Matric
Good communication skills
Able to work from home and without constant supervision.

Package & Remuneration

R15 000 to R18 000 p.m. depending on experience

Desired Skills:

  • RE5
  • RE1
  • Claims Assessor

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

