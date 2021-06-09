Medical Insurance Claims Assessor (GAP Cover) – REF 20793

Introduction
Medical Insurance Claims Assessor (Gap Cover)
Salary: R15 000 – R18 000 Negotiable.
Initially work remotely (from home for at least 6 months) – subject to change
Duties & Responsibilities
Main functions:
Assess medical claims in order to pay out GAP cover.
Use ICD 10 codes and PMB’s.
Client / broker liaison.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements:
Must have relevant medical knowledge to undstand ICD10 codes and other terms in order to assess claims.
Fit & Proper, RE 1 or RE 5
Matric
Good communication skills
Able to work from home and without constant supervision.
Package & Remuneration
R15 000 to R18 000 p.m. depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- RE5
- RE1
- Claims Assessor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric