Mid to Senior Back-End Developer

Our client is a media communications company and the full-stack developer will support its newsletter management system as well as working on strategic software builds, using both back-end and front-end skills.

Required minimum qualifications and experience:

Matric (Grade 12)

Applicable Diploma or Degree

At least 5 years experience in Digital Web Development or a similar environment

At least 5 years experience with Javascript frameworks.

Experience with Microsoft Office suit

Non-technical skills:

Ability to meet tight deadlines

Operates well under pressure

Work with minimal supervision

Good problem-solving abilities

Innovative and quick thinking

Pays attention to detail and accuracy

A team player

Has a sense of urgency

Is thorough and committed to continuous self-development/study

Desired Skills:

Strong digital and technological skills

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Ajax/XML/JSON

CMS systems

Image work

Basic PHP and ASP to filter

SEO Implementation

UI Widgets

Hosting server management

MySQL

Apache

Nginx

Digital Web Development

Javascript Frameworks

Experience with Microsoft Office suite

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

