Mid to Senior Back-End Developer

Jun 9, 2021

Our client is a media communications company and the full-stack developer will support its newsletter management system as well as working on strategic software builds, using both back-end and front-end skills.

Required minimum qualifications and experience:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Applicable Diploma or Degree
  • At least 5 years experience in Digital Web Development or a similar environment
  • At least 5 years experience with Javascript frameworks.
  • Experience with Microsoft Office suit

Non-technical skills:

  • Ability to meet tight deadlines
  • Operates well under pressure
  • Work with minimal supervision
  • Good problem-solving abilities
  • Innovative and quick thinking
  • Pays attention to detail and accuracy
  • A team player
  • Has a sense of urgency
  • Is thorough and committed to continuous self-development/study

Desired Skills:

  • Strong digital and technological skills
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Ajax/XML/JSON
  • CMS systems
  • Image work
  • Basic PHP and ASP to filter
  • SEO Implementation
  • UI Widgets
  • Hosting server management
  • MySQL
  • Apache
  • Nginx
  • Digital Web Development
  • Javascript Frameworks
  • Experience with Microsoft Office suite

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

