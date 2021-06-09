NOTHING WILL WORK UNLESS YOU DO at Global Direct Vereeniging

Jun 9, 2021

Independent Sales Agents – vacancies available!

Do you have amazing entrepreneurial skills with no opportunity to make use of them?
Join our dynamic team of sales agents and make your skills count.
The World’s Greatest Opportunity awaits YOU!
Requirements:

  • Matric Certificate
  • South African ID
  • Smart phone

What we offer:

  • Weekly payments
  • Incentives & bonuses
  • Personal development

Contact us today to book your interview:
Teleph[Phone Number Removed];
Whatsapp: [Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Hard working
  • Outspoken
  • Energetic

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

