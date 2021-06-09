Operations Manager

My well-established client requires the expertise of an Operations Manager to establish a start-up car rental division of their organisation. Your experience in fleet management and/or car rental will give you the edge in your application. They are looking for a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit who will grow the business and the brand. Initiative and the ability to work under pressure in a target driven business are non-negotiable. In return for your hard work, skills and experience you will receive a competitive remuneration package together with the opportunity to grow a business as if it were your own and become part of a diverse business where opportunities are endless.

