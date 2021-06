Package lead Project Manager

Our client based in Namibia is looking for a Package lead Project Manager

Qualification

10+ experience of the above

10+ year project management experience

8-10 year construction manager experience

Project Manager qualification

Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree

Responsibilities

Designing

Tendering

Project managing Furnaces/ roaster; gas cleaning plant, sulphuric acid plant, boilers, electrostatic precipitators, fluidised furnace

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position