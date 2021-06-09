Planning and Logistics Manager at Shatterprufe – Widney

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

Widney Transport Components is a supplier of specialist commercial vehicle glass and sliding window solutions. The company supplies solutions to the bus and train industry and is the only local accredited sliding window supplier for Toyota, Daimler Chrysler, General Motors, Nissan and Ford.

Main job purpose:

To ensure the efficient management of raw materials, production planning, and outbound logistics so as to drive production efficiency and maintaining 100% delivery performance at optimal stock levels.

Main Objective:

To ensure effective planning of the plant in line with production orders so that agreed OEE targets are met.

To ensure minimum stock levels are maintained and readily available for use in production in order to control costs and avoid stoppages.

To ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent management and IDP processes to drive capability in business.

Ensure that effective communication is in place within customers and production to eliminate any unnecessary surprises to parties and to grow trust relationships.

Drive and maintain agreed raw material holdings and ensure that obsolete stock is closely managed to support site business and financial targets.

To manage the procurement and expediting of products to ensure that the production requirements and plans are met and that all parts are available within the specified time to avoid disruption or delays in the plant.

To forecast levels of demand and supply for services and products to ensure that inventory level needs are maintained throughout the year.

To source and negotiate contracts with Suppliers to achieve the best quality, cost and schedule times of the service provided as well as ensuring alignment to the BBBEE strategy.

To manage all Service Level Agreements and contracts on a regular basis to ensure that compliance and risk management is monitored.

To drive and implement actions to achieve the BBBEE targets as per the company strategy for procurement, sustainable development and enterprise development.

To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Diploma/Degree in Logistics or equivalent.

Knowledge:

Good understanding of production planning, material and warehousing.

Advance ERP/MRP.

Skills:

Computer skills.

Problem solving skills.

Analytical skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Decision making skills.

Experience:

8 years’ experience in Logistics and Planning.

3 years management experience.

8 years’ experience in an automotive component manufacturing environment.

Desired Skills:

Logistics and Planning

Production Planning

Material Planning

Warehousing

ERP

MRP

Automotive Component Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

